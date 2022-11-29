Powerball

Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $50,000 Monday Night

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut won $50,000 on Monday night.

The winning numbers were 29-30-32-48-50 and the Powerball was 20. The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. It did not have Powerplay.

No information was available on where the ticket was sold. There was one $1 million winning ticket and it was sold in California, according to the Powerball website.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is $65 million. The cash value is $33.7 million.

The odds of winning a prize in Powerball are one in 24.9

