Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $50,000 Wednesday Night

One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $50,000.

The winning numbers were 14-30-41-42-59 and the Powerball was 6.

The $50,000 ticket in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball.

Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for the Monday night drawing also won $50,000.

And one Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $10,000 Tuesday night.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Saturday night is $454 million. The cash value is $232.6 million.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Aug. 3 and there have been 30 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner, according to Powerball.

If someone wins Saturday, this will be the third-largest Powerball jackpot won this year.

Unclaimed Large Lottery Wins in Connecticut

There is a deadline to cash in winning lottery tickets and the Connecticut Lottery posts information on large prizes that have gone unclaimed as well as the deadline to claim a prize.

A Keno ticket that won $45,000 on May 17 is set to expire on Nov. 13. It was sold at Getty Mart of Waterbury at 993 Hamilton Ave. in Waterbury.

Learn more about unclaimed prizes here.