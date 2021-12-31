Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $50,000

No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, but someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut won $50,000.
One ticket sold in the state matched five numbers as well as the Powerball, according to the CT Lottery website.
The winning numbers for the drawing on Wednesday were 2-6-9-33-39 and the Powerball was 11.
There were 21,963 winning tickets sold in Connecticut. Several won $200 or $100 and thousands won smaller prizes.
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $500 million.