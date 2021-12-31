Powerball

Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $50,000

No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, but someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut won $50,000.

One ticket sold in the state matched five numbers as well as the Powerball, according to the CT Lottery website.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Wednesday were 2-6-9-33-39 and the Powerball was 11.

There were 21,963 winning tickets sold in Connecticut. Several won $200 or $100 and thousands won smaller prizes.

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $500 million.

The next drawing is Saturday night.

