A Powerball ticket that was sold in Connecticut for the Monday, Sept. 19 drawing won $100,000.

The winning numbers were 7-15-36-46-67 and the Powerball was 7.

The ticket matched four balls as well as the Powerball and had powerplay.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $285 million, which has a cash value of $151.2 million.

