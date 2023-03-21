Powerball

Powerball Ticket Sold in CT Won $100,000 Monday Night

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

There was a $100,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut Monday night.

The winning numbers were 1-27-32-47-67 and the Powerball was 14.

The $100,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball, according to the CT Lottery. It also had Powerplay, which was x2.

It’s not clear where the ticket was sold.

This was the fourth $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in the state in 2023.

The largest Powerball prize this year was a $2 million winner for the Jan. 4 drawing. That ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield.

There were $100,000 winners on:

  • Jan. 25
  • Feb. 6
  • Feb. 13
  • March 20

$50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets in Connecticut

On. Jan. 28, there were three $50,000 winners.

There were also $50,000 winners on Jan. 14 and Jan. 25.

No one won the Powerball jackpot Monday night and the estimated prize amount for Wednesday night is $96 million, which has a cash value of $51.7 million.

