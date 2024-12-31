Powerball

Powerball ticket sold in CT won $150,000

Someone who played Powerball in Connecticut is ending the year with an extra $150,000.

The winning numbers on Monday night were 9-19-33-38-39 and the Powerball was 1.

The Powerplay was 3.

The $150,000 winner matched four numbers plus the Powerball and had Powerplay.

No information was available on where the ticket was sold.

There was no Powerball jackpot winner on Monday night, so the estimated jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday night is $178 million.

