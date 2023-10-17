Powerball

Powerball ticket sold in CT won $150,000

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut won $150,000 on Monday night.

The winning Powerball numbers were 2-27-31-44-64 and the Powerball was 18. Powerplay was X3.

The $150,000-winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball and it also had Powerplay.

It’s not clear where the ticket was sold.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday night.

The estimated Powerball jackpot is now $49 million. The cash value is $22.2 million.  

