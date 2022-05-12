Powerball Ticket Sold in CT Won $2 Million

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Connecticut for Monday night’s Powerball drawing won big.
One ticket won $2 million.
The ticket, with Powerplay, matched five numbers.
The winning numbers for Monday night’s drawing were 18-30-35-52-56 and the Powerball was 5. Powerplay was X2.
There were 4,276 winning tickets in Connecticut with prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million.
The largest winner for Wednesday night's drawing in Connecticut was $100.
The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday were 5-7-61-63-69 and the Powerball was 18.
The jackpot for Saturday night is estimated at $83 million.
