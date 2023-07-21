Powerball

Powerball ticket that won $1 million Wednesday sold in Milford

Connecticut Lottery sign
NBC Connecticut

There is one $1 million Powerball ticket in Connecticut for the drawing Wednesday night and it was sold in Milford.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation said the $1 million winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday’s drawing was sold at Wheels at 365 Old Gate Lane in Milford.

That was the largest prize in Connecticut for the $1.08 billion Powerball Wednesday night. One ticket won the huge jackpot and it was sold in Los Angeles, California.

The winning Powerball numbers for the July 19 drawing were 7-10-11-13-24. The Powerball number was 24 and the Power Play multiplier was 2.

CT Lottery said players for the July 19 drawing have until Jan. 15, 2024, to claim their winning tickets.

This was the second $1 million Powerball winner of the week in Connecticut.

The $1 million Powerball prize won in Connecticut on Monday was sold at Fort Hill Citgo at 182 Fort Hill Road in Groton.

The winning Powerball numbers for the July 17, drawing were 5-8-9-17-41. The Powerball number was 21 and the Power Play multiplier was 4.

Players for the July 17 drawing have 180 calendar days, or until Jan. 13, 2024, to claim their winning tickets.

Powerball costs $2 per wager and Power Play costs an additional $1.

Drawings are on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. You need to buy your tickets by 10 p.m.

There will be a Mega Millions drawing tonight and that prize is up to $720 million.

Ticket sales close at 10:45 p.m.

Mega Millions costs $2 per wager and the Megaplier is an additional $1.

CT Lottery said the overall odds for Mega Millions are 1 in 24 and the jackpot odds are 1 in 302,575,350.

