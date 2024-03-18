$50,000 Powerball winner in CT; jackpot hits $645 million

There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Saturday night, but no one won the jackpot.

The winning numbers were 12-23-44-57-61 and the Powerball was 5. Powerplay was X2.

The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. The ticket did not have Powerplay.

No information has been released on where the ticket was sold.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The next drawing is Monday night and the estimated jackpot is up to $645 million. The cash value is $307.3 million.