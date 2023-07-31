Powerful funnel cloud deemed a near-miss

Windham County avoided what could’ve been a major natural disaster.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the massive storm that swept through eastern CT Saturday was a powerful funnel cloud, but it did not touch down.

As the ominous cloud-wall built over the area Saturday evening, people took notice.

“I could see what looked like a funnel cloud, but not quite,” said Rick Nichols of Hampton.

Not quite, is right. After investigating the storm and surveying damage in Chaplin, Hampton, Brooklyn, Plainfield and into Killingly, the NWS says it was a near miss.

“There was a big funnel cloud, almost touching the ground, but not touching the ground,” said NOAA Warning Coordination Meteorologist Glenn Field.

Field coordinated the damage survey for the NWS and was surprised to find such little damage. According to Field, an Ariel examination was also done to make sure nothing was missed.

Before the final report was issued, State Senator Jeff Gordon spoke with people in his district who were convinced the dramatic storm was more than a funnel cloud.

“They felt it was a tornado, and those who actually saw the storm or saw the funnel basically felt it was,” Gordon said.

As the storm moved through the area Saturday, a tornado warning was issued between 6:30 and 8 p.m. Bruce Spaman was among those who heeded the warning.

“I thought, I’m going into the basement because it looks like it might be headed our way,” he said.

The NWS says it issued the warning after observing strong rotation over Chaplin, with winds aloft exceeding 100 mph. Had it touched down, the damage could’ve been significant.

“It went pretty much the whole length of eastern Connecticut, and never touchdown,” Field said. “Fortunately, because if it had that touchdown, it would’ve been a massive tornado.”

Field said he was extremely surprised not to see damage because when they see rotation this strong, it usually does touch down.

This was not the only storm damage the NWS was surveying. They did confirm a microburst, with winds between 70 and 80 mph, caused damage in Manchester. It happened at about the same time as the funnel cloud, but the NWS says it was not related.