Pratt & Whitney executive and West Hartford community leader Earl Exum passes away

Earl Exum passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 1, 2023. He was 55 years old.

The husband of state representative Tammy Exum and father of three sons was a chairman at Pratt & Whitney and champion of excellence and diversity in aerospace.

He sat on the boards of the Urban League of Greater Hartford and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

As leader of the West Hartford African American Social and Cultural Organization, he helped to create a memorial dedicated to Lemuel Haynes.

Most recently, Exum he led the effort that gave “The Tuskegee Airmen: Their Untold Stories” a permanent place in Connecticut at the New England Air Museum.