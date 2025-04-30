Hartford

Pratt Street Sounds to return to Hartford

Pratt Street in downtown Hartford,
NBC Connecticut

The free music series Pratt Street Sounds is returning to Hartford for a second year.

The weekly live event on Pratt Street in downtown Hartford runs from June 13 through the end of September, according to the Hartford Business Improvement District.

It will feature local, original music every Friday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., weather permitting.

There will be hip-hop, folk, blues, country, indie rock, R&B and more.

You can find the initial lineup of musicians online at Hartford.com/PrattStreetSounds.

