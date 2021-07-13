Pratt & Whitney Expanding Remote Capabilities For Thousands of Workers

Pratt & Whitney is planning to make technology and design upgrades to its East Hartford location, giving office employees a greater opportunity to work remotely.

The move will also provide space to collaborate so employees can return to the office, as well, a company spokesperson said.

The company, which is based is based in East Hartford, makes aircraft engines.

Pratt & Whitney said they took into consideration employee requests for flexibility in how and where work is performed.

"This hybrid model will give many employees the ability to work from home in the local area when desired, but with the ability to return to a physical Pratt & Whitney facility when needed," the company said in a statement.

Employees who need to be on-site won't be confined to one space or building. They will have access to collaboration spaces and meeting rooms.

“Like every organization, we had to rapidly adjust to a new normal,” said Chris Calio, president of Pratt & Whitney. “For our office-based employees, the transition to remote work in March 2020 was disruptive. But it caused us to redesign how we get work done, allowing our employees the greatest flexibility while preserving collaboration – and we’re now carrying those benefits into the future.”

Design firm ASD | SKY is designing a physical space that can accommodate more people at one time.

“Our employees are not only designing the future of aviation but also the future of how we work. It looks different, because it is different and it is a significant culture shift for the company. However, with this change comes a unique opportunity to redefine where work gets done, how we collaborate with colleagues and provide flexibility for our employees," said Jill Albertelli, Pratt & Whitney’s senior vice president for Transformation & Strategy.