Pratt & Whitney offers striking union members new contract

Pratt & Whitney has presented striking machinists a new contract offer, according to the company.

More than 3,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union have been on strike at Pratt & Whitney's East Hartford and Middletown facilities since May 5.

Both sides returned to the table to negotiate on Thursday before the company offered the new contract on Friday.

The union is seeking higher wages, benefits, and job security, with assurances that jobs won't be moved out of Connecticut.

Pratt & Whitney says the new contract offer addresses key points of interest among union members.

A ratification vote on the new contract is scheduled for Tuesday, May 27, at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford at 10 a.m.

The union sent a message to its members on Friday saying the new contract has "significant changes/improvements" in wages, retirement security, and job security. It urges members to come to the Oakdale on Tuesday to listen to details and then vote.