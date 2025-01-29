Pratt & Whitney to cut some jobs

Pratt & Whitney is cutting some jobs.

The East Hartford-based company said it is “conducting a small reduction of salaried positions globally,” according to a spokesperson.

Here is the full statement:

“To ensure we are best positioned to address our customers’ most pressing needs now and into the future, we are taking actions to reduce overhead costs and streamline our organizational structure. This includes conducting a small reduction of salaried positions globally. These actions will allow us to reinvest in high-priority programs and better meet the strong demand for aerospace products.”

Pratt & Whitney was founded in 1925 and established a Canadian division in 1928.

No additional information was immediately available on the layoffs.