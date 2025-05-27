Pratt & Whitney union members to vote on tentative contract agreement

Hundreds of union members arrived at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Tuesday to vote on a tentative contract agreement with jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney.

The company announced Friday that it reached a tentative agreement with the union representing about 3,000 machinists in Connecticut who've been on strike since May 4 demanding improved job security and better wages, retirement benefits and health care coverage. Pratt & Whitney said the tentative agreement, reached after the two sides resumed talks on Thursday, addresses “key points of interest among union members." It did not provide details.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In a post on Facebook, the union said it was bringing “an improved" tentative agreement to the unionized workers for a vote.

“It’s in our membership’s hands to decide if Pratt and Whitney’s offer meets their needs so they can get back to work building the most capable engines in the world!” the post said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Union members began picketing at Pratt's manufacturing locations in East Hartford and Middletown after about 77% of nearly 2,100 union members voted to approve their first strike since 2001.

The company, a subsidiary of Arlington, Virginia-based RTX Corp., had called its earlier wage and retirement proposal competitive, and said its workforce is among the most highly compensated in the region and industry.

The strike has come as RTX faces a potential $850 million hit on profits this year because of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, if the tariff rates remain the same through the year. During its first-quarter earnings call on April 22, the company said its Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace subsidiaries would each shoulder just over $400 million of the potential tariffs hit.

RTX is predicting $83 billion to $84 billion in adjusted sales companywide in 2025. The company’s first-quarter earnings were $1.5 billion. Pratt & Whitney’s adjusted operating profit in the quarter was $590 million.

The company said its earlier contract proposal included an immediate 4% wage increase, followed by a 3.5% increase in 2026 and a 3% increase in 2027. It also included a $5,000 contract ratification bonus and enhanced pension and 401k plan benefits.

Pratt & Whitney makes engines for commercial and military jets, including the GTF line for Airbus commercial jets and the F135 for the military’s F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft fleet.