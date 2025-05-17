Pratt & Whitney workers on strike to lose health insurance on Monday

The strike at Pratt & Whitney entered its 12th day Friday and it's about to come at a bigger cost for more than 1,000 workers. They're set to lose their health insurance on Monday.

Machinists at Pratt & Whitney are on strike at plants in East Hartford and Middletown over what they say is an unfair contract. Workers said they want job security and assurance that work won’t be moved from Connecticut plants to other states.

“The membership is strong, willing to sacrifice, and do what it takes to get the contract that they deserve," said Howard Huestis, IAM Local 1746 President.

The strike began on May 5 and May 8 was their last paycheck. Pratt & Whitney said striking workers don’t get benefits, but the company extended coverage for two weeks.

Employees were sent a letter saying that coverage ends on Monday.

“It says that they're not willing to bargain in good faith and keep the work here in Connecticut because they won't guarantee the job security that we need to keep the work here," said John Bess, a machinist who has been with the company for 38 years.

In a statement, a Pratt & Whitney spokesperson said in part, “We look forward to resuming negotiations for a mutually beneficial new contract that continues to secure these high paying, high-skilled manufacturing jobs here in Connecticut.”

Huestis said Friday that the company hasn't reached out to negotiate.

“We can assemble within one hour to get back to the table with this company," he said.

Workers are looking at insurance coverage through the state while they continue to strike.