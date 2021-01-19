Pre-K Through 5th Grade Students in New Haven Begin Hybrid Learning

Some students in New Haven are returning to school in-person today. It's a moment the New Haven Public School District has spent months preparing for.

This is the only district in the state that has remained full remote learning since last spring.

Today, Pre-K through 5th grade students will return.

Superintendent Iline Tracey said she has heard from several parents begging for their children to return. They said how challenging remote learning has been for the younger students.

The district hired outside consultants to look at the ventilation systems in the school and make any necessary improvements. They also secured enough personal protective equipment, have new signage and have a nurse in each building.

On Tuesday, some students in New Haven will return to the classroom for the first time in about 10 months.

The teachers union and other advocacy groups have been pushing back for weeks. They said the district's reopening plan is outdated and incomplete when it comes to infection control, PPE and basic school operations.

"We don't agree with the decision. However, I mean these are professionals," said New Haven Federation of Teachers President David Cicarella.

"We want to make sure we support them as well so that we coordinate with the folks if there's anything that's missing in terms of PPE, any scheduling concerns, anything whatsoever," he added.

Pre-K through 3rd grade students will attend four full days. Fourth and 5th grade students will alternate and attend school two days a week.