Pre-trial hearing to be held for woman accused of holding stepson captive for 20 years

The woman charged in connection with holding her stepson captive for 20 years in Waterbury is due in court on Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing. It all started when a man said he lit a fire in a desperate escape back in February.

Last week, we heard from the 32-year-old man firefighters pulled from that fire. He said he's already better and stronger than that day and is beyond grateful for the care he's received.

When the man was found, he was malnourished. At 5-foot 9-inches tall, he weighed 68 pounds.

In a statement, he asked people to call him "S."

“This is not the name given to me by my parents when I was born. I am choosing a new name for myself, and I will use that name as I reclaim control over my life and my future. My name is my choice, and it is the first of many choices I will make for myself now that I am free.”

He goes on to say he was held prisoner in his home for 20 years - since the fourth grade at age 11. You can read the full statement here.

It was in February when police launched their investigation that led to the arrest of the man's stepmother, 56-year-old Kimberly Sullivan.

Sullivan has been charged with kidnapping and other related charges. Her attorney responded to this statement saying,

"The accuser’s public narrative, put forth by his handlers - lacks both specifics and credibility. It appears timed to sway public opinion and its only purpose can be to poison the well of a future jury panel rather than seek justice through proper legal channels."

Sullivan has pleaded not guilty in all the charges she's facing.