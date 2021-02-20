Pregnant Woman Charged After Drunk Driving Crash in Stamford: Police

A Stamford woman has been charged with several offenses, including driving under the influence after police said she allegedly crashed her car into a stone wall at Cummings Park while she was eight months pregnant.

On June 13, 2020, officers responded to the area of Shippan Ave. for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

According to police at the scene, they found the car abandoned. Later in the day, police responded to Fairfield Ave. after getting reports that a woman, later identified as 36-year-old Karen Chavez-Euceda, had been injured in a car crash.

Chavez-Euceda initially denied being the driver of the vehicle and indicated someone else was driving, officials said.

Investigators said they determined that Chavez-Euceda, the injured woman, was the driver of the Nissan that crashed inside Cummings Park.

Police said she was transported to Stamford Hospital for several reasons including her being eight months pregnant, injuries she suffered in the crash and being intoxicated.

Stamford Police C.A.R.S was notified a few days later that Chavez-Euceda had given birth to a stillborn baby that was deemed to have been killed in the collision, officials said.

Officers went on to get a search warrants for the results of toxicological tests performed on Chavez-Euceda’s blood on that night. They said they determined her Blood Alcohol Content was .27%, which is more than three times the legal limit.

Chavez-Euceda was released after posting a $5,000 bond. She faces several charges including operating under the influence, evading responsibility, interfering with police and failure to maintain lane.

She is due in court on April 14, 2021.