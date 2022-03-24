Premature Newborn Baby Abandoned on Hood of Car in Mansfield: Police

A woman in Mansfield called 911 Wednesday afternoon after a man put an infant on the hood of her parked car and took off.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman told police that as she returned to her car, the man got into a dark-colored vehicle and left the area.

The infant was taken to the hospital where doctors determined the baby was a newborn born prematurely around 28 to 30 weeks, according to state police.

The baby is listed in stable condition.

Police did not say where in Mansfield the incident took place.

Anyone will information on the man's identity or where he or the vehicle might be is asked to call Trooper Matt Hogan in Tolland at (860) 896-3236.

All information can be provided anonymously, police said.