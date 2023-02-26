Preparations Underway for Potential Snow

For so long many have been hoping for a good snowstorm and their wishes might soon come true.

“I’m actually excited a little bit to get some snow,” said Jason Abbot of Harwinton.

Abbott does some private plow work.

Now he might finally get the chance to do that this season with eight inches or more of snow possibly falling soon here in the Litchfield Hills.

“I haven’t been able to do any plowing all year. I stay busy. I’m a carpenter as well. We’ve been able to stay busy without the snow. But it is nice. A couple of early mornings, stash up some snow removal. It’s great,” said Abbott.

Now he’s making sure he’s all ready, including loaded up with salt and sand.

State crews will also be preparing.

“We're going to spend the day Monday making sure that our trucks are ready, that they're, you know, fueled up, that they got salt in the back of, that they're ready to go for when they do get called out,” said Josh Morgan, CT DOT spokesperson.

Depending on how the upcoming storm unfolds, the state has about 600 trucks and 900 drivers to send out.

“The best thanks the public can give our plow drivers is to stay off the road if you can. If you have to be out, just go leave plenty of distance, stay back 300 feet from the plows. Don't try to pass the plow truck. That's just going to create a dangerous situation for you and everybody else out there,” said Morgan.

If road conditions become difficult, the DOT urges people if they do need to head out to slow down and give yourself extra time.

Some might be thankful to stay home.

“I’m a teacher so a snow day would be good. But we will see. I’m hoping it turns out what they say it is,” said Megan Tartaglino of New Hartford.

Tartaglino is already thinking of how to spend the potential day off with her husband and dogs.

“We will probably take them to the park down the street from us and run them around or go for a walk or do something like that. And then do something inside, watch movies or veg out with good food,” said Tartaglino.