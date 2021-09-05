Preparations Underway for This Year's New Haven Road Race

The streets in New Haven will be filled with some of the nation's best runners this weekend.

Preparations are underway for the 3,000 runners that are already registered for the Faxon Law Labor Day New Haven Road Race.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After last year’s virtual race, spirits are high for the 2021 in-person road race.

This year’s festivities will have a multitude of races for runners of all ages and different speeds such as the Kids Run, which tips off at 8:10 a.m. The 5K, 20K and ½ Marathon start at 8:30 a.m. with all races beginning and ending on the New Haven Green.

But even with the race being in-person, organizers said there will still be some changes from previous years.

“When you’re on the New Haven Green, unless you’re eating or drinking or running, you’re wearing a mask,” said Race Director John Bysiewizc.

“There are a lot of safety protocols. There’s contactless registration. You don’t look at a list anymore, you just tell somebody your name and they hand you the stuff. No baggage claim, more portable toilets, more hand sanitizers everywhere and people will be encouraged to keep a safe distance from each other. Indoor runners are encouraged to be vaccinated," he added.

For residents who live along the route, they are advised to not park their car on the street from 1 a.m. until noon. Traffic will be stopped at 8:30am on the route.

Some of the streets that are impacted include:

Goffe Street

Crescent Street

Boulevard/Crescent Street

Edgewood Avenue/Yale Avenue

Alston Avenue

Chapel Street

“I think it’s good for the city, it’s good for the community and the people who run in the race," said Bysiewizc.

Organizers are emphasizing that if you feel sick or have any type of flu-like symptoms, you should stay home.

Runners have until 7 a.m. on Monday to defer to the 2022 race if they feel they are too ill to participate this year.

For more information on course map, click here.