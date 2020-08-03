Preparing Ahead of a Storm

The greatest impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias in Connecticut are expected from Tuesday afternoon through the early morning hours of Wednesday and parts of the state could get wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are concerned about wind damage and power outages.

UPDATE: We are increasing the wind gust forecast across the state. We are more concerned about damaging wind and power outages. Be prepared for gusts up to 70 mph - particularly at the coast. #nbcct — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) August 3, 2020

Here is what you can do to prepare before a storm, what to do during a storm and what to do after:

Before a Severe Storm

Wind really starts to ramp up after lunchtime Tuesday and will last into the evening. Be prepared for damaging wind and power outages. Much more on #Isaias coming up on @NBCConnecticut at 4pm #nbcct pic.twitter.com/dHHrCAhxJJ — Kaitlyn McGrath (@KaitMcGrathNBC) August 3, 2020

During a Severe Storm

Stay away from windows and doors

Stay off porches

Take shelter in a sturdy building. Avoid isolated sheds or small structures in open areas.

If you live in a mobile home, plan to leave. Mobile homes are unsafe in high winds.

Get out of boats and away from the water.

The CDC recommends that if you will be staying with friends or family outside your household to evacuate from the storm:

Talk to the people you plan to stay with about how you can all best protect yourselves from COVID-19.

Consider if either of your households has someone who is at higher risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19, including older adults or people of any age who have underlying medical conditions. Make sure everyone knows what they can do to keep them safe from COVID-19.

Follow everyday preventive actions, including covering coughs and sneezes, washing your hands often, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Consider taking extra precautions for people living in close quarters.

Know what to do if someone in your family or in the household you are staying with becomes sick with COVID-19. Take steps to keep your pets safe.

After a Severe Storm

Report downed power lines to Utility Companies .

. Continue to listen for the latest updates. You can get them on the NBC Connecticut app.

If you cannot return home and need to stay in a shelter, contact your local Emergency Management Office to find out about shelter locations near you.

Drive only if necessary avoiding flooded roads and washed out bridges.

Keep away from loose, damaged power lines and report them immediately to the Utility Company.

Stay out of any building if you smell gas, if floodwaters remain, or if your home was damaged by fire and the authorities have not declared it safe.

Inspect your home for damage. Take pictures of damage both of the building and its contents for insurance purposes. If you have doubts about safety, have your residence inspected by a qualified building inspector or structural engineer before entering.

Note: Information above is was compiled from the state of Connecticut and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.