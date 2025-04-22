Closer to Free Ride

Preschoolers raise money for Closer to Free Ride team

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Preschoolers at the First Church Preschool in Cheshire are raising money to benefit a Closer to Free Ride Team.

This is the second year the preschool has hosted a “Trike-A-Thon,” where the students ride their tricycles around the school.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“We work to grow this large sense of community and make our children aware of the bigger world around us,” preschool Director Brenda Ward-Kelley said.

The funds raised will benefit Team Cheshire Rides for Life, which is led by Caitlin Celella.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“When my husband died of brain cancer two years ago, we wanted to really do something that involved the school as well,” Celella said.

Her youngest son used to attend the school.

“It means a lot. Everybody shows up in the different ways that they’re able to and just seeing all the kids here at once and all of the parents and everybody cheering each other on is uplifting,” Celella said.

The kids road their bikes, cheered on their classmates and then afterward, enjoyed some donuts.

“It’s very exciting,” her eight-year-old son Ralphie said. “It just feels so great to just go around and see all their happy faces going around and around the school.”

Local

Waterbury 10 mins ago

Attorney for Kimberly Sullivan says her son was not held captive

East Lyme 21 mins ago

Brush fires ignite at Rocky Neck State Park

This year’s 15th annual Closer to Free Ride will take place in New Haven this September. Participants will bike up to 100 miles in support of cancer research and patients.

“Everyone is emotional,” Nicole Wichowski said.

Wichowski participated last year and plans to do so again this year.

“It’s just kind of the sense of community that we’re all there together for a great cause," she said.

NBC Connecticut is a proud sponsor of the Closer to Free Ride.

This article tagged under:

Closer to Free Ride
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us