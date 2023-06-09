President Biden is coming to Connecticut

President Joe Biden is coming to Connecticut.

The White House announced that Biden will travel to Connecticut on Friday, June 16.

Biden's last trip to Connecticut was in October 2021 when he visited the University of Connecticut in Storrs and spoke at a childcare facility in Hartford.

In May 2021, he delivered the keynote address at the United States Coast Guard Academy.

In May of this year, the president met with the national champion UConn men's basketball team to celebrate the team's 2023 NCAA National Championship win.

And the Quinnipiac University men's ice hockey team will head to the White House on June 12 to celebrate the team's 2023 NCAA national championship win.

No additional information about the president's trip was immediately released.