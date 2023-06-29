Joe Biden

President Biden issues a statement in remembrance of former CT Governor, U.S. Senator Weicker

Former Connecticut Gov. Lowell P. Weicker Jr. speaks at an annual meeting of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities in Cromwell, Conn., June 17, 2010.
Jessica Hill/AP

President Joe Biden served in the United States Senate with former Connecticut Governor and U.S. Senator Lowell Palmer Weicker and the president is remembering his late colleague for his service and said he was proud to call him a friend.  

Weicker died Wednesday after a short illness, his family said. He was 92 years old.

Biden released a statement on Thursday morning.

See the statement that President Biden has released about the death of Weicker here:

Lowell Weicker and I served together in the U.S. Senate for nearly two decades. He was blunt, brave, committed to his convictions, and fiercely independent. And I was proud to call him a friend.

“Throughout his career – from his days as a young Republican senator on the frontlines of the Watergate hearings, to his years as an independent governor who ignored politics to do what he believed was right – Lowell had the courage to take tough stands, speak the truth, and stand up for the better angels of our nation.

“He built an extraordinary record of service to the people of Connecticut and to our country – serving in the United States Army, as well as in local and state government, and as a U.S. congressman, senator, governor, and presidential candidate. He fought for disability rights, helping to lay the groundwork for passage of the civil rights landmark Americans with Disabilities Act; and worked in Congress and for a decade after to boost funding for medical research and disease prevention.

“Throughout, Lowell was guided not by party, but by principle. He was a fearless moderating force who stood up for those who couldn’t always stand for themselves – and he relished the fight.

“Jill and I send our love to his wife, Claudia, his three children and extended family, and to the people of Connecticut, whom he served so honorably for so long.”

