President Biden tests positive for COVID-19 amid increase in cases

President Biden is off the campaign trail after coming down with Covid and it’s not the first time he’s dealt with it.

Though it does come during a critical time as there are even more calls for him to step aside in the race.

The White House is reporting President Biden is only experiencing mild symptoms, like a cough, runny nose and tiredness.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said he will continue working as he isolates and recovers.

“Unfortunately, there's a lot more of it going around,” said Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Physician and professor of medicine (Infectious Diseases) Yale School of Medicine.

After campaigning in Las Vegas, the White House reports the president is returning to his home in Delaware.

We’re told he’s already received his first dose of Paxlovid – an antiviral pill for treatment of Covid and suggested for those over age 65 who are more at risk of being hospitalized.

“I think it will certainly, potentially help symptoms, decrease the risk for any progression to more serious manifestations,” said Dr. Shaw.

Biden also came down with Covid back in 2022, though experts say this time won’t necessarily mean milder symptoms.

But during a busy time with campaigning and a reported meeting with the Israeli prime minister on Monday, it will mean resting and isolating.

“It really depends on the CDC has changed the guidelines for the general public and that has been like up until people are feeling better and their symptoms have way improved and that they are at least a good day without fever without using any medication,” said Hartford Hospital Infectious Diseases Dr. Paul Anthony.

Experts say new variants are driving an increase in Covid cases this summer including in Connecticut.

“We're seeing more emergency room visits, more hospital admissions due to the COVID, unfortunately,” said Dr. Anthony.

The advice to everyone is wash your hands and stay home if you are sick.

And talk with a medical provider about whether you should get a vaccine booster now or wait for a new formulated one this fall.