President Biden to Give Keynote Address at U.S. Coast Guard Academy Graduation on May 19

President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London on May 19, the Coast Guard announced Monday.

The graduation ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field, but will not be open to the public.

“We are honored to host the Commander-in-Chief as we celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2021, the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. Bill Kelly in a statement. “It will be a memorable event for our community, as well as a great opportunity to showcase the Academy and the city of New London on a national stage.”

The president last spoke at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's graduation in 2013, as the then-Vice President of the United States.

Social distancing and masking measures will be in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of guests will be limited.

In case of rain, the graduation will be held in Leamy Hall Auditorium.

The event will be streamed live online.