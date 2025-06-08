President of CCSU receives letter with unknown substance inside

An investigation is underway after the president of Central Connecticut State University said she received a letter with an unknown substance inside.

CCSU President Zulma Toro said she received an envelop addressed to her with no return address on Friday night. When she opened it, she said an unknown substance was released.

Toro said she did not require medical attention at the hospital.

CCSU is working with local, state and federal agencies to investigate the incident.