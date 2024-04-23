Preston

Thousands of visitors head to Preston to pick tulips

By Sydney Boyo

It’s opening day at Wicked Tulips Flower Farm in Preston.

Thousands of tulips are blooming at the farm this spring after the bulbs were brought over from the Netherlands and planted in the fall.

“We do this every year and we’ve been here in Connecticut for four years,” co-owner Keriann Koeman said. “People love it. They didn’t know about it at first, but now, this is even bigger than it was last year.”

The farm, which is owned by a married couple, is expecting 1,000 people to visit on Tuesday from all over the state. At its peak, the owner said they are expecting 2,000 people a day. Some people even crossed state lines.

“It took us probably an hour and a half to come,” said Brigid Ryan, who joined her daughter from Bronxville, New York. “I hope I get to come back next year and the year after that.”

Visitors at the farm must pre-purchase tickets and each ticket allows for up to 10 tulips to be picked, wrapped and taken home. Additional tulips can be picked and purchased for one dollar each.

“It’s super beautiful out here,” Lia Acosta of Hamden said. “The springtime weather is awesome. Even just parking, I could see the flowers, I’m like 'ah, the beautiful view.'

“I don’t know all the different tulips, but they are exquisite,” Ryan said. “It just so peaceful and quiet. A great day out.”

The farm is aiming to stay open for the next three weeks, but said it depends on the weather and the amount of tulips being picked.

“Basically, we hope to make it to Mother’s Day,” co-owner Jeroen Koeman said. “We definitely don’t guarantee it. We also recommend to celebrate Mother’s Day a little early.”

