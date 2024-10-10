Preventing package theft as Prime Day items and holiday gifts start to arrive

Many people in Connecticut put in their orders for discounted items during Amazon’s Prime Day sales on Tuesday and Wednesday. As these items and many other online holiday purchases are delivered ‘porch pirates’ also known as packages thieves could be a problem for anyone not home when their orders arrive.

New Haven Police Public Information Officer Christian Bruckhart says this is not uncommon.

“Speaking for New Haven, package thefts are fairly common,” he said. “It’s just a crime of opportunity for a lot of people.”

Package thieves often come walk up to someone’s door, grab the package and leave the scene within seconds. In Bristol, police are looking for an individual who they say removed a package from a property on George Street last Friday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In New Milford, a man says he was followed and held at knifepoint after picking up a package from his parents’ house. New Milford police say they can’t comment on an open investigation, but people should take measures to protect themselves.

They recommend installing security cameras, requiring a signature for the package, having items delivered to a secure location, and considering alternative delivery locations.

Amazon, FedEx, UPS and USPS are just some of the companies that offer alternative delivery locations.

“We have thousands of pickup locations across the country,” said Amazon spokesperson Alisa Carroll. “A customer can specify if they’d like to pick up that package at a nearby convenience store, grocery store, or department store.”

Carroll says most packages are successfully delivered and that delivery is still the best option. She recommends contacting customer service and local police if your package is stolen.