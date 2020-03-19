Price Chopper and Market 32 Looking to Hire Part-Time Employees to Help With Demand

Price Chopper/Market 32 is looking to hire more than 2,000 new part-time and temporary part-time employees because of added demand from the coronavirus pandemic, the chain announced Thursday.

The new positions will be across the chain's 132 in six states, including Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts.

“The pandemic outbreak has been devastating to so many businesses and their employees," said Mike Miller, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of human resources operations, in a statement. "At the same time, we must keep our stores open to provide the community with vital goods and services - and though our exceptional teammates are working around the clock to do this - we need some extra help. It’s our hope that this hiring opportunity provides relief to many for the sake of serving many more within our communities."

Applications are being taken online here: https://www.pricechopper.com/careers/

The company will be planning in-store hiring events in the future as well.