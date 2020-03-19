price chopper

Price Chopper and Market 32 Looking to Hire Part-Time Employees to Help With Demand

NBC Universal, Inc.

Price Chopper/Market 32 is looking to hire more than 2,000 new part-time and temporary part-time employees because of added demand from the coronavirus pandemic, the chain announced Thursday.

The new positions will be across the chain's 132 in six states, including Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts.

“The pandemic outbreak has been devastating to so many businesses and their employees," said Mike Miller, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of human resources operations, in a statement. "At the same time, we must keep our stores open to provide the community with vital goods and services - and though our exceptional teammates are working around the clock to do this - we need some extra help. It’s our hope that this hiring opportunity provides relief to many for the sake of serving many more within our communities."

Local

New Canaan 2 hours ago

91-New Canaan Man Is Second Connecticut Coronavirus Death: Governor

Glastonbury 2 hours ago

Teen Charged in Hit-and-Run That Killed Elderly Glastonbury Woman

Applications are being taken online here: https://www.pricechopper.com/careers/

The company will be planning in-store hiring events in the future as well.

This article tagged under:

price choppercoronavirusCOVID-19Market 32
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us