Price Chopper and Market 32 Recall Kids Hand Soap

Price Chopper/Market 32 said they're voluntarily recalling a specific kids hand soap because of possible bacterial contamination.

They're issuing a voluntary manufacturer recall on Mount Royal Kids Citrus Foaming Hand Soap. The product's UPC is 37432200293.

The manufacturer voluntarily recalled the product due to possible contamination with P. Aeruginosa, a microorganism found in the environment which poses a potential health risk, primarily in immunocompromised individuals.

Customers that purchased the affected products can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, you can contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or by email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.

Many of the people that bought the product have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32's Broadnet recall notification system. The system uses data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company's loyalty card to alert those households that may have purchased the products in question.