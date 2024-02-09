Price Chopper/Market 32 recalls Coco Bakery macarons

Some macarons sold at Price Chopper/Market 32 are being recalled because they may contain undeclared nuts.

Officials said they are issuing a voluntary recall because the macarons could contain a variety of peanuts not listed on the label, or disclosed by the supplier.

The macarons were sold between Jan. 30 and today.

Anyone who purchased the macarons can return them to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund.

You can contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or by email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.