Price Chopper, Market 32 Recalls Coleslaw, Stuffed Seafood Products

Price Chopper/Market 32 is voluntarily recalling PICS brand grab and go coleslaw and stuffed seafood products because there could be small plastic pieces and/or metal inside.
A spokesperson for the company said the recall affects coleslaw sold only in the seafood department and not in other departments of the store.
Customers who bought the item can return it to their local Price Chopper or Market 32 store for a full refund. The company said many of the customers who purchased the item have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32's Broadnet recall notification program. The program uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers connected to loyalty cards to alert those households that they may have purchased the products in question, according to a company spokesperson.
The following products are being recalled (UPCs are attached):
- Seafood stuffing - 20956100000
- Stuffed cod filets - 20814200000; 20814300000
- Stuffed flounder - 20822700000; 20822800000
- Stuffed skinless haddock - 20830300000; 20830600000
- Stuffed tilapia with pecans - 20902500000
- Stuffed whole and half lobsters - 20923200000; 20923300000; 20930700000; 20933300000
- Crab stubbed lobsters (4 ounces) - 20934200000
- Stuffed shrimp (13-15 count) raw - 20934600000
- Stuffed tilapia with pecans - 20934700000
- Stuffed shrimp 13-15 raw (2 ounces) - 20947800000
- Seafood stuffed baby portabella mushroom - 20955500000; 20955800000
- Stuffed salmon - 20965800000; 20965900000
- Fried seafood puffs - 28924600000
- Stuffed mushrooms - 28960100000
There are 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 locations across New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company employs about 18,000 people.