Price Chopper, Market 32 Recalls Coleslaw, Stuffed Seafood Products

Price Chopper/Market 32 is voluntarily recalling PICS brand grab and go coleslaw and stuffed seafood products because there could be small plastic pieces and/or metal inside.

A spokesperson for the company said the recall affects coleslaw sold only in the seafood department and not in other departments of the store.

Customers who bought the item can return it to their local Price Chopper or Market 32 store for a full refund. The company said many of the customers who purchased the item have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32's Broadnet recall notification program. The program uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers connected to loyalty cards to alert those households that they may have purchased the products in question, according to a company spokesperson.

The following products are being recalled (UPCs are attached):

Seafood stuffing - 20956100000

Stuffed cod filets - 20814200000; 20814300000

Stuffed flounder - 20822700000; 20822800000

Stuffed skinless haddock - 20830300000; 20830600000

Stuffed tilapia with pecans - 20902500000

Stuffed whole and half lobsters - 20923200000; 20923300000; 20930700000; 20933300000

Crab stubbed lobsters (4 ounces) - 20934200000

Stuffed shrimp (13-15 count) raw - 20934600000

Stuffed tilapia with pecans - 20934700000

Stuffed shrimp 13-15 raw (2 ounces) - 20947800000

Seafood stuffed baby portabella mushroom - 20955500000; 20955800000

Stuffed salmon - 20965800000; 20965900000

Fried seafood puffs - 28924600000

Stuffed mushrooms - 28960100000

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There are 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 locations across New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company employs about 18,000 people.