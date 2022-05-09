Pro-Abortion Rights Rally Held in Westport

Activists sent a strong message in support of reproductive rights in Westport on Sunday.

“I know that we are here with a lot of heavy hearts and a lot of fear and a lot of anger. And anger can be good because anger makes change,” said Darcy Hicks, of DefenDemocracy of CT.

Many are fired up after the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision which would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that could overrule Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey is dozens of pages long. MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance reviews what the document actually says and what it means.

Governor Ned Lamont recently signed into law a measure that he says is one of the most pro-abortion rights in the country.

“Don't take this stuff for granted. We passed a law. The law says whatever the Feds do, we still have our right to choose. But laws can change. Governors can change. Legislatures can change. So I want you to step up and stand up and hold each and every one of the politicians accountable," said Lamont.

House Bill 5414 was designed to protect people who provide an abortion.

It also supports those want to obtain the procedure in Connecticut.

The Family Institute of Connecticut doesn’t expect people to travel far distances to come to our state.

“I think it's something that the pro-abortion side invented, ginned up because they needed to make some hay out of all the hysteria of the possible overruling of Roe vs. Wade,” Peter Wolfgang from the Family Institute of Connecticut said on Tuesday.

The anti-abortion rights group says a potentially important development was the votes against the bill coming from members of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus.