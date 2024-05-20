Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters walk out of Yale graduation

Thousands in New Haven can now call themselves Yale graduates following this mornings 323rd commencement ceremony.

Ceremonies were met with protest outside Old Campus that was bolstered by some set to graduate.

An estimated 150 students walked out of commencement at the start in protest. They continue to show support for Palestinians in Gaza and call for Yale to divest from certain war-related investments they allege the university has.

They met up with protestors just outside Old Campus on the New Haven Green.

“It’s a walkout students in solidarity with Palestine, Matthew Bouwer, one of the graduating students, said.

They spent the majority of the commencement ceremony outside Old Campus in protest.

“I heard rumors about it and just wanted to stand in solidarity with my classmates,” Bouwer said.

Others were proud of what their fellow classmates accomplished as a statement.

“I think it really symbolized that students are not willing to be complicit,” Andre Gilford said.

Students walking out were met with applause from some attendees of the ceremony.

Outside, many parents were waiting to show support for their children as they made their statement - even if it was on graduation day.

“To give away that, relinquish that, I feel it’s powerful and I am really proud of them and I hope making that statement makes a change,” Iyabo Anifowshe, a mother of one of the protestors graduating, said.

NBC Connecticut

But not all were in favor. A spokesperson from the Slifka Center for Jewish Life at Yale provided this statement following the morning ceremonies:

“We are so proud of all our graduates have accomplished, given all the unique challenges this class has navigated. Yale’s Jewish community has been so resilient, and we are especially proud of our Jewish seniors for being proud and strong in their Jewish identity. It is most unfortunate, though hardly unexpected, that some folks tried to use this special celebratory day to show loud disrespect to their peers, their families, and their heritage. Commencement should be a celebration for all, including Jewish students – many of whom I imagine felt the same anxieties and sadness as I did when processing near the small area of protest. In the end, however, the ceremonies felt celebratory and dignified, and the vast majority of students and their families got the graduation they so well deserved. I give the administration much credit for its handling of this important day, and wish a hearty Mazal Tov (congratulations) to all the graduates.”

Yale University also followed up the ceremony with a statement. It reads:

"During Yale University’s 323rd commencement held today on the university’s Old Campus, a number of graduating students chose to peacefully walk out during the ceremony. University staff helped guide these individuals to an area outside the event space, and the ceremony continued as scheduled. Yale is committed to promoting freedom of speech and expression. As President Peter Salovey recently affirmed, 'We do not agree on everything, but we all have a responsibility to do our part in fostering a community in which we can have open, civil discussions about any topic, no matter how complex and how difficult. As members of a university committed to learning and the search for truth, we can do no less.'"

Protests aside, so many walking around New Haven were grateful for what the last four years have meant.

“It's been a busy and exciting four years and I am really grateful to have been here in New Haven and I'm excited to move to the next chapter,” Sahil Mane, an undergraduate, said.

“I'm glad to se it all culminate and come to an end and celebrate with the friends and people who care about me,” said Carissa Chan, who graduated with a PhD.