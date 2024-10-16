Wallingford

Problem with heat closes Wallingford school for second day

A problem with heat has closed a school in Wallingford for the second day in a row.

Lyman Hall High School is closed on Wednesday due to a lack of heat, the district posted on its website.

The lack of heat also caused the school to be closed on Tuesday.

The closure only impacts Lyman Hall High School. No other schools in the district are affected.

It is unclear if the high school will reopen on Thursday.

