Proceeds from a concert at Cadillac Ranch in Southington this weekend will go to Bristol police in honor of the two police officers who were killed while responding to a 911 call earlier this month.

Cadillac Ranch posted that proceeds from the Jordan Oaks concert on Oct. 28 will go to the Bristol Police in honor of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

Yves LeBel will be opening the night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. then Oaks will take the stage.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

DeMonte, Hamzy and Officer Alex Iurato were shot while responding to a 911 call on Oct. 12.

DeMonte and Hamzy died from their injuries.

Iurato was shot in the leg and fired the single shot that killed the suspect, officials said. He was released from the hospital the day after the attack.