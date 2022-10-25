Bristol

Proceeds from Concert at Cadillac Ranch to Benefit Bristol Police

Wreath with photos of Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy at Bristol Police Memorial
NBC Connecticut

Proceeds from a concert at Cadillac Ranch in Southington this weekend will go to Bristol police in honor of the two police officers who were killed while responding to a 911 call earlier this month.

Cadillac Ranch posted that proceeds from the Jordan Oaks concert on Oct. 28 will go to the Bristol Police in honor of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

Yves LeBel will be opening the night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. then Oaks will take the stage.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

DeMonte, Hamzy and Officer Alex Iurato were shot while responding to a 911 call on Oct. 12.  

DeMonte and Hamzy died from their injuries.

Iurato was shot in the leg and fired the single shot that killed the suspect, officials said. He was released from the hospital the day after the attack.

Local

Enfield 57 mins ago

Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut

Middlebury 2 hours ago

Middlebury Rescue That Is Closing Is Still Looking for Homes for a Couple Dogs

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BristolSouthington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us