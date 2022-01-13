procession

Procession For Fallen Police Officer Heads Into New Haven

Several police authorities are escorting Officer Diane Gonzalez from Bradley International Airport to Iovanne Funeral Home in New Haven.

Gonzalez has been in a coma since being involved in a crash while answering a call in 2008. Police announced that she died on Tuesday.

Gonzalez and Sgt. Dario "Scott" Aponte were responding separately to a report of a violent domestic dispute on Sept. 9, 2008, when their police cruisers collided at the intersection of Chapel Street and East Street.

Aponte was killed in the crash. Officer Gonzalez survived the crash but suffered a traumatic brain injury and slipped into a coma from which she never emerged, according to police.

Police vehicles drove on Interstate 91 heading towards New Haven.

Officers, friends and family will be gathering at the intersection of Chapel and East streets at 8 p.m. to pay respects as the procession passes through the city.

Officer Diane Gonzalez

She was a 13-year-veteran of the force at the time of the crash. Gonzalez is survived by her two daughters, her son, and her grandchildren.

