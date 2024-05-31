Procession to be held for fallen TFC Aaron Pelletier

A somber procession will take place this afternoon to escort fallen Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier to a funeral home in Southington.

The Connecticut State Police Traffic Services Unit will lead the escort beginning at 12 p.m. from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington.

TFC Pelletier was conducting a traffic stop on I-84 East near Exit 31 in Southington Thursday afternoon and was out of his cruiser when a pickup truck veered into the shoulder, hitting Pelletier, according to state police. He died at the scene.

The driver sped away from the scene and was taken into custody a short time later after his pickup became disabled near Exit 39A, according to state police. They later identfied the driver as 44-year-old Alex Oyola-Sanchez, of Hartford.

The procession will travel from Route 4 in Farmington to I-84 West to Exit 32 in Southington. It will continue on Queen Street to Della Vecchia Funeral Home on N. Main Street.