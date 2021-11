A procession will be held Sunday morning for a former Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulance Association chief who died while performing duties.

The association said Joseph Grayeb suffered a medical emergency while working at a Rocky Hill High School football game on Friday. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The men and women of the Rocky Hill Police Department extend our sympathy and condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of former Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulance Chief, Joe Grayeb. Joe’s years of dedicated service to his community will not soon be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/WgKlVLaxlx — RockyHill PD (@rockyhillpd699) November 13, 2021

Grayeb will be brought home from the hospital Sunday morning. Funeral arrangements are still being made at this time.