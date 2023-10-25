Program helps drop chronic absenteeism in CT schools, but it's still a problem

There is progress being made for a pandemic-era program aimed at getting students back into the classroom, and keeping them there.

State leaders announced a drop in statewide chronic absenteeism by about 3%. The Connecticut State Education Department said in the 2021-22 school year, chronic absenteeism rates were about 23.7%.

For last school year, from 2022-23, that rate dropped to about 20%. That’s about 18,000 more kids consistently in school.

“I feel like having a connection with the staff is a better reason to come to school because you have people you can count on that believe in you,” East Hartford High School freshman Dereon Ellison said.

She believes the Learner Engagement and Attendance Program, or LEAP, is helping her and her peers get to, and stay in school.

“I haven’t missed any days of school, and most of the people like it here so they will come to school and do what they have to do,” Ellison said.

The program that dates back to 2021 targets connections between schools, community organizations and families to identify barriers families are facing to get to school, and finding work-arounds.

“For me its one family, one home visit at a time,” program co-coordinator Francisco Baires said.

Baires pointed out the progress in attendance numbers statewide is an incremental change, but in this case, believes progress must be made little by little.

“It’s about stopping and figuring out what’s going on family by family, visit by visit,” Baires said.

Baires’ counterpart, Caroline Calhoun, also identified numerous other benefits not initially expected at the rollout of the program.

“An increased sense of gratitude, an increased sense of belonging, feeling empowered and having connections and all of those were tangential benefits of the program,” Calhoun said.

The program is also gaining steam at a critical moment identified by Dalio Education. A recent report has pointed out that 19%, or 119,000 young adults ages 14 to 26 are at risk of being disconnected or are already disconnected from education or employment tracks. Over 58%, or 63,000 of those students are already in the disconnected category.

Governor Ned Lamont is not accepting the loss of students, adding Connecticut needs them for the future of the state's economy by filling jobs.

He acknowledged there is an uphill battle in continuing to lower the chronic absenteeism rate, but said it's work that has to be done.

“We have a long way to go, we have a long way to go because it’s the best thing we can do for these kids to give them that opportunity, give them something to believe in,” Governor Lamont said.