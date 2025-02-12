Program offers free tax help for some in Connecticut

You can get your taxes done for free through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. To qualify, adults can earn up to $68,000 per year and live in Greater Hartford, Enfield, Manchester, Vernon and Windham.

The site in Hartford at The Village offers a range of hours between the morning and late afternoon. To make an appointment visit 211ct.org/taxhelp or call 211. For phone assistance, press 3, then 6 to speak with a call specialist.

Marie Kulesza has been volunteering with VITA for 15 years.

“I'd rather have the taxpayers have those couple hundred dollars in their pocket than pay it to a paid preparer,” said Kulesza.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The volunteers are there to help people navigate the cumbersome tax return process and look into additional credits and deductions they may qualify for.

“A lot of people just don't have the knowledge of what it takes to do their tax return. They're scared, relieved when they leave, which is nice, you know, and so it's helpful. They can go back and get the refund in 7 to10 days and then use it for what they need,” said Kulesza.

More than 13,000 people used the free tax prep services in 2024.

“We know from a larger standpoint, in terms of the state of Connecticut in the community, this money goes right back into the economy. It helps pay for rent or for groceries or to fix a car,” said State Sen. Derek Slap (D-West Hartford), the vice president of advancement for The Village.