Program to protect new mothers introduced at Trinity Health

Trinity Health of New England has launched a program to help combat pregnancy-related deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States are preventable.

“I think a lot of patients don't recognize that pregnancy doesn't really end when we have our baby. There is a fourth trimester and that is the postpartum period,” said Obstetrician Gynecologist Dr. Karianne Silverman.

The Orange Bracelet Program would send mothers home with a waterproof orange bracelet that signifies a mother recently gave birth.

“The bracelet will alert our health care team just to make sure that they know that this mom is post-birth and to really do that thorough workup, so nothing gets overlooked,” said Registered Nurse Cassandra Halpin.

Mothers can opt into the program after giving birth and are asked to wear the bracelet for 12 weeks.

“We’re urging them to take care of themselves first before they can take care of their family,” said Perinatal Safety Nurse Kelley Reddington.

Reddington spearheaded the program after seeing it being done it other states. She says she hopes to see it expanded statewide here in Connecticut.

“We’re really proud to be rolling this out and offering this to our patients,” said Silverman. “I think the biggest impact we could have would not only be statewide initiatives, but really countrywide initiative.”

The program is being offered at three Trinity Health hospitals including Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford and Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.