Hartford

Program Will Provide Free Childcare at Hartford Learning Hubs

NBC Universal, Inc.

The city of Hartford and the Hartford Foundation are funding a program to provide around  300 Hartford Public Schools students in kindergarten through third grade with free childcare at Learning Hubs around the city.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and Hartford Foundation for Public Giving President Jay Williams will hold a news conference at 12:15 p.m. to announce more details.

A news release said the learning hubs are safe, in-person environments for students to participate in remote learning and they will be operated by community organizations, including the Boys and Girls Clubs, Catholic Charities, Community Renewal Team, the YMCA of Greater Hartford, and the YWCA Hartford Region.

To be eligible, a child must be a resident of Hartford; enrolled in hybrid or remote kindergarten, first, second, or third grade at Hartford Public Schools; and have a parent or caregiver who meets low- to moderate-income requirements.

More information is available online or by calling the Department of Families, Children, Youth, and Recreation at 860-757-9595.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

bots 2 hours ago

You Couldn't Get a PS5 or Yeezy Sneakers Because of This Underground Network

LX 19 hours ago

‘Black-ish' Star Anthony Anderson Said He Cut Off His Kids For Their Own Good

Inauguration Day 21 hours ago

Dead Pigeons, Frozen Canaries and Other Weird Inauguration Day Facts

This article tagged under:

Hartford
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us