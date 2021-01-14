Program Will Provide Free Childcare at Hartford Learning Hubs

The city of Hartford and the Hartford Foundation are funding a program to provide around 300 Hartford Public Schools students in kindergarten through third grade with free childcare at Learning Hubs around the city.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and Hartford Foundation for Public Giving President Jay Williams will hold a news conference at 12:15 p.m. to announce more details.

A news release said the learning hubs are safe, in-person environments for students to participate in remote learning and they will be operated by community organizations, including the Boys and Girls Clubs, Catholic Charities, Community Renewal Team, the YMCA of Greater Hartford, and the YWCA Hartford Region.

To be eligible, a child must be a resident of Hartford; enrolled in hybrid or remote kindergarten, first, second, or third grade at Hartford Public Schools; and have a parent or caregiver who meets low- to moderate-income requirements.

More information is available online or by calling the Department of Families, Children, Youth, and Recreation at 860-757-9595.