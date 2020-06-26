Program Will Support Houses of Worship With COVID-19 Testing Sites

The governor will be in Bridgeport on Friday afternoon for the launch of a program that will support houses of worship that have COVID-19 testing sites in communities at higher-risk for the virus.

At 1:30 p.m., Gov. Ned Lamont will join officials from Bridgeport, as well as representatives of Optimus Health Care, the Mount Aery Baptist Church, and the nonprofit organization 4-CT to announce the launch of a new pilot program to financially support houses of worship that host COVID-19 testing sites in communities at higher-risk for the virus, according to the governor’s office.

The governor’s office said a testing site at Mount Aery Baptist Church in Bridgeport operates twice-a-week.

It is one of several sites in Bridgeport that recently opened at houses of worship. The governor’s office said Bridgeport has had more cases of COVID-19 than any other Connecticut municipality and the effort is focused on making sure some of the most vulnerable populations receive testing.

Bridgeport has had 3,637 cases and 152 deaths.