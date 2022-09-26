Project Lifesaver Coming to Groton

Project Lifesaver, an international search and rescue program, will soon be used by Groton Police. The program is designed to help quickly locate people who, because of certain cognitive disorders, are prone to wandering.

People with loved ones who are at risk for wandering can enroll in the program. The person receives a bracelet tracking device. If the individual wanders away, family members notify police who will use radio technology to track the bracelet and locate the person.

“There is a need for it and I think other communities will see there is a need for it, as well," said Groton Police Chief Louis Fusaro. “I think it’s important for us because it helps us reunite that loved one, make sure something worse does not happen.”

Thrive 55+ Active Living Center, powered by the Groton Senior Center, is working with the police department to bring Project Lifesaver to town. They learned about the program after experiencing several incidents of people wandering away from the center.

“It is very, very stressful," said Mary Jo Riley, supervisor of Thrive 55+. “What if they went out into the road? What if they went out into the woods and we couldn’t find them?"

The team at Thrive 55+ fundraised to cover the cost of the Project Lifesaver police equipment and training. They also raised enough money to cover the cost of bracelets for 10 seniors who are already enrolled in a program at the center for people with mild to moderate dementia. The bracelet costs $350.

"We are going to continue to raise funds as we see the need in the community," Riley said. "We will try to work with people in the community."

There are 15 police departments in Connecticut that already use Project Lifesaver. You can see the full map of agencies here. Guilford Police started using Project Lifesaver in 2014.

“We have people who have Alzheimer's or dementia and we have kids who have autism, down syndrome. This is effective for any of those cognitive delays," said Sgt. Martina Jakober.

Since 2014, the Project Lifesaver program has helped Guilford police rescue two people. Jakober described the program as simple, but effective.

“It is just a huge asset. If you think about how many people over the years have wandered into the woods and it was too cold and they froze to death, this is something that can really prevent it," Jakober said.

Police in Groton are waiting on their equipment to arrive. They hope to have Project Lifesaver up and running in the next few months. Anyone with questions about the program can call Thrive 55+ at 860-441-6785.